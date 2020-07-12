Apurva Asrani hails Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek for tweeting about Covid-19 diagnosis, says ‘Their recovery should destigmatize’ the virus

Film editor-writer Apurva Asrani has expressed hopes that with Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan talking clearly about getting infected with the coronavirus, and the subsequent recovery will “destigmatise” Covid-19. Amitabh and Abhishek tweeted late Saturday, informing fans about testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Both the actors have been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

Sharing his thoughts, Apurva tweeted, “It’s great that Amitabh & Abhishek Bacchan have shared the news about being COVID positive. This, and their recovery should destigmatize an inevitable but mostly easy to beat virus.” Actor Soni Razdan responded to his post and wrote, “It’s really imp that we remove this ‘stigma’ in heads about getting Covid. I mean other than being really careful what else can one do ? Also it’s supposed to be imp for us to breathe fresh air sans mask for our immunity to keep functioning. Of course not when close to others.”

Amitabh had confirmed the news of his hospitalisation when he tweeted late Saturday, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

Abhishek also wrote, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.”

Other members of the family have been tested and the reports are likely to come on Sunday. “Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan underwent Antigen test and they have tested positive for Covid-19. Other family members including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also tested and their results will come tomorrow (Sunday). As Bachchan ji has specifically said in his tweet that all people who came in contact with him past five to seven days should get tested and quarantine themselves. I pray to god that Amitabh Bachchan Ji recovers from this soon,” Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

