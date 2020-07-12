Sections
Home / Bollywood / Apurva Asrani hails Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek for tweeting about Covid-19 diagnosis, says ‘Their recovery should destigmatize’ the virus

Apurva Asrani hails Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek for tweeting about Covid-19 diagnosis, says ‘Their recovery should destigmatize’ the virus

Writer and editor Apurva Asrani has expressed hopes that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s tweets about getting coronavirus, and their recovery shall ‘destigmatise the inevitable but easy to beat virus’.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Apurva Asrani insists on people realizing that recovery rate for coronavirus patients is on the rise.

Film editor-writer Apurva Asrani has expressed hopes that with Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan talking clearly about getting infected with the coronavirus, and the subsequent recovery will “destigmatise” Covid-19. Amitabh and Abhishek tweeted late Saturday, informing fans about testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Both the actors have been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

Sharing his thoughts, Apurva tweeted, “It’s great that Amitabh & Abhishek Bacchan have shared the news about being COVID positive. This, and their recovery should destigmatize an inevitable but mostly easy to beat virus.” Actor Soni Razdan responded to his post and wrote, “It’s really imp that we remove this ‘stigma’ in heads about getting Covid. I mean other than being really careful what else can one do ? Also it’s supposed to be imp for us to breathe fresh air sans mask for our immunity to keep functioning. Of course not when close to others.”

 

 



Amitabh had confirmed the news of his hospitalisation when he tweeted late Saturday, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

 

 

Abhishek also wrote, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor refutes rumours that he, Neetu Singh have tested Covid-19 positive: ‘We are fit’

Other members of the family have been tested and the reports are likely to come on Sunday. “Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan underwent Antigen test and they have tested positive for Covid-19. Other family members including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also tested and their results will come tomorrow (Sunday). As Bachchan ji has specifically said in his tweet that all people who came in contact with him past five to seven days should get tested and quarantine themselves. I pray to god that Amitabh Bachchan Ji recovers from this soon,” Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘It’s either in our out’: Sachin urges ICC to change ‘umpire’s call’ rule
Jul 12, 2020 11:56 IST
UFC Fight Island: In a night of great fights, Usman vs Masvidal disappoints
Jul 12, 2020 11:50 IST
Mumbai Police posts witty yet informative ‘when you accidentally type’ meme
Jul 12, 2020 11:47 IST
Rajasthan registers nearly 24,000 Covid-19 cases; death toll at 507
Jul 12, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.