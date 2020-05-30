Sections
Home / Bollywood / Apurva Asrani purchases house with partner Siddhant, says ‘For 13 years we pretended to be cousins’

Apurva Asrani purchases house with partner Siddhant, says ‘For 13 years we pretended to be cousins’

Writer Apurva Asrani revealed that he has bought a house with his partner, and that for 13 years, they had been forced to pretend that they were cousins.

Updated: May 30, 2020 09:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Apurva Asrani poses with partner Siddhant.

Screenwriter Apurva Asrani on Friday posted a picture of the nameplate of his new house, which he has purchased with partner Siddhant. The writer urged people to normalise same-sex relationships, and noted how he and Siddhant had to lie about being cousins for most of their lives together.

“For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together,” he wrote on social media, sharing a picture of the nameplate, and of himself with Siddhant. Apurva continued, “We were told ‘keep curtains drawn so neighbours don’t know ‘what’ you are’. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbours we are partners. It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too.”

 

Apurva is known for writing films such as Aligarh, about a smalltown college professor demonised for engaging in a same-sex relationship in secret. He also served as an editor on the first season of Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven, which featured a gay lead character.



Apurva’s post has been ‘liked’ over 20000 times, and has been received with a lot of warmth. But a glimpse of the replies to his tweet shows that there are detractors as well. “More power to you guys. Big bear hug,” wrote film writer Mushtaq Shiekh. “Congrats guys!!! So happy you look,” wrote filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. And while director Vasan Bala and Sophie Choudry left red heart emojis, filmmaker and gay rights activist Onir wrote, “Amazing .... congratulations and best wishes for a beautiful life together in your beautiful new home.”

Also read: Valentine’s Day special: Meet the couples who’ve dared to stand out

Others who left supportive comments include Rahul Dev, Kunal Kapoor, Amid Sadh, Ashish Choudhry, Guneet Monga and others. In an interview to the Indian Express in 2018, Apurva had spoken about growing up as a gay man. “It’s the same for any person growing up in any sexually repressed society—you grow up in closets. It’s a dark space where no one else is allowed and all you have is a torch for company. You search inside your confined space for answers but there isn’t another soul who can share your feelings. You try and find answers through magazines, porn, noises that infiltrate from the outside world. It is lonely,” he’d said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
May 30, 2020 09:55 IST
West Bengal doctor says state shifting to Sweden model to contain coronavirus
May 30, 2020 09:53 IST
Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: JP Nadda
May 30, 2020 09:41 IST
Indore engages more than 5,000 personnel in identifying Covid-19 patients
May 30, 2020 09:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.