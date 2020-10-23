Apurva Asrani slams Donald Trump for calling Indian air ‘filthy’: ‘7 months ago he said India gives hope to humanity’

Writer and editor Apurva Asrani has slammed US President Donald Trump for calling Indian air ‘filthy’ during the final presidential debate on Friday morning. “Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. It’s filthy. The air is filthy,” Trump said, defending his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Asrani admitted that the air quality in India needs to improve, but called Trump a ‘liar’, reminding him of his comments at the Namaste Trump rally in February. Trump had said at the event that “India gives hope to all of humanity” and that the US ‘loves’ and ‘respects’ it.

“7 months ago, he said on Indian soil, that ‘India gives hope to humanity’. Today he dismisses India, by calling it ‘filthy’. While it is a fact that the air quality here is poor, it is a bigger fact that #Trump is a liar,” Asrani tweeted.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ on Friday morning. At 7am, the AQI (Air Quality Index) reading was 360, at the higher end of the ‘very poor’ zone. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan hits back at Pavitra Punia, says ‘wish she had the courage to abuse me on my face’

Earlier this year, during his maiden visit to India, Trump mentioned Bollywood classics in his speech. At the Namaste Trump event in February, he praised the Indian film industry for creating content that gives ‘great joy’ to people all over the world.

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more