Apurva Asrani takes a break from Twitter: ‘Those itching to say nasty things about me, now you can do it openly’

Scriptwriter Apurva Asrani announced on Twitter that he will not be active on Twitter for a while as he intends to write and also wants to be away from the toxic environment of social media. He also joked about those who disliked him can have a free run.

He wrote: “Taking a break from Twitter to detox & to write without distraction. All those itching to say nasty things about me, now you can do it openly. Stay safe.” A number of his industry colleagues joined in to reply to him. Divya Dutta said, “Write some magic my friend!! Lots of love.” Kubbra Sait commented: “Happy Vanvas.” Many Twitter users wrote in to appreciate his efforts. Another said: “Take care Apurva.. Hope u return soon and pose a new smiling selphi. Return with a bang.” A fourth person said: “Pls don’t pay heed to the haters.Had it not been for you,we wouldn’t have known about the nasty blinds written about SSR and how he was mentally harrassed by the press.Thank you for shedding light on http://that.It was important for us to know.”

Some users were also critical of him. One user said: “U gave ur perception to what could have made #sushant depressed - blind articles. Bt dat is bcs u have personally faced it. Now when others r giving their perception n views after analysing the case details, u indirectly pointing them wrong(1/1) #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput”

In the aftermath of the sudden and shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Apurva took the world by surprise when he suggested that blind items, written in film tabloids, can have a damaging effect on people and may have contributed to Sushant’s mental breakdown.

Apurva is known for his work in films like Satya, Shahid and Aligarh. He has coordinated with director Hansal Mehta and actor Manoj Bajpayee in many films.

