Apurva Asrani tells Soni Razdan ‘unfair to diagnose Sushant Singh Rajput’s depression on Twitter’

Actor Soni Razdan and writer Apurva Asrani are debating the death and depression of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Twitter. Earlier this week, Soni took to Twitter to talk about the ‘real issue’ of Sushant’s death--depression and mental illness and how it comes without ‘reason’. Apurva disagreed and told her that it can be triggered by environmental factors like social isolation and a stress at work.

In her tweet on Monday, Soni had written. “What’s really bothering me in all this is the fact that the real issue - depression and mental illness - is now obfuscated by sound and fury. The point being that depression does not need a reason to engulf a person. It comes unbidden to the successful, the rich as much as anyone else. Think Robin Williams Kate Spade Anthony Bourdain and countless others. When you talk around the main issue you do a great disservice to all those who may be also suffering and think it’s due to external circumstances when in fact it’s due to an internal one that the person suffering cannot control.”

Apurva replied, “Untrue ma’am. Depression can be triggered by environmental factors like social isolation & a stressful workplace too. Unfair to diagnose Sushant’s depression on twitter. But we do know of a campaign to label him a rapist, unprofessional & a write off. It shouldn’t be covered up.”

Soni explained herself further, writing, “Mental illness is something most people are born with is the only point I’m trying to make and you can’t have half the discussion and not the other half. Triggers can be many I agree. By all means discuss but there is a lot that’s unfair on Twitter right now too.” Apurva corrected her again. “Again untrue. Most people are not born with mental illnesses. There are triggers that can cause the onset (do read this article). While there is much i.e unfair about Twitter, more unfair are the camps & the bullying. Sad that no one wants to discuss it.”

Soni’s initial tweet was in reply to Apurva and Manoj Bajpayee’s calling out blind items published by journalists and media against celebrities. “Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful ‘blind item’ experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but atleast has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev’s blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don’t be selective,” Apurva had written in his tweet. Manoj had added, “It is hypocrisy to selectively call out journalists who hurt innocent talents with slander. I am very upset to read the blind items by Rajeev Masand in your tweet & I support you in calling him out. But the effort to stop toxic people like KRK is genuine too. Let’s stand united.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai home. He was 34. His death has sparked a fierce debate on nepotism in Bollywood and the unfair treatment received by outsiders.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

