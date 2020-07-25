AR Rahman says a gang is spreading false rumours about him in Bollywood, stopping him from getting work

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has said that there is a gang that is spreading rumours about him in the Hindi film industry, which is stopping him from getting work. Rahman’s most recent film is Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

In an interaction on Radio Mirchi, Rahman was asked about why he does comparatively fewer Hindi films, as opposed to his frequent output in Tamil cinema. He said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

Sharing a recent incident, he said, “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

He further added, “People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”

Rahman, who is known for composing soundtracks for films such as Swades, Dil Se, Guru, Rockstar, and winning two Academy Awards for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, recently co-wrote and produced the film 99 Songs.

