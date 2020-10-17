Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain getting married? His spokesperson calls wedding rumours ‘baseless and untrue’

Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain getting married? His spokesperson calls wedding rumours ‘baseless and untrue’

Aadar Jain’s spokesperson has denied rumours of the actor getting married to Tara Sutaria. Aadar is busy shooting for his next film, Hello Charlie, his representative said.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 20:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Speculation was rife that Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria had decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married. However, his spokesperson has refuted the rumours, calling them ‘baseless and untrue’.

“These stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment’s Hello Charlie,” a representative for Aadar said.

Aadar and Tara are rumoured to be in a relationship and while neither of them has admitted to it, they let their public appearances and mushy Instagram posts do the talking. The two were first linked together last year, after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s birthday bash, and then, Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party together. They also celebrated the New Year in London together.

Earlier this year, Tara was Aadar’s plus-one at his elder brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding. Videos of them dancing together at the reception went viral online.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal feels Sidharth Shukla is ‘disgracing himself’ by supporting Nikki Tamboli

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara was asked about her relationship with Aadar. “I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives... I don’t think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven’t really spoken about it ever so people will think what they want to think,” she said.

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, will be seen next in Hello Charlie. Tara, meanwhile, will be seen next in Milan Luthria’s Tadap. The film, a remake of Telugu hit RX 100, will launch Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. She also has the Ek Villain sequel, directed by Mohit Suri, in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Oct 17, 2020 18:37 IST
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Oct 17, 2020 19:38 IST
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dusshera. But conditions apply
Oct 17, 2020 19:43 IST

latest news

Pune airport to start walk-in Covid-19 testing centre for international passengers
Oct 17, 2020 20:24 IST
Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s tenure extended till Aug 22, 2021
Oct 17, 2020 20:24 IST
Educational institutions in Assam to reopen on November 2
Oct 17, 2020 20:22 IST
IPL 2020 - CSK Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 17, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.