Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain getting married? His spokesperson calls wedding rumours ‘baseless and untrue’

Speculation was rife that Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria had decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married. However, his spokesperson has refuted the rumours, calling them ‘baseless and untrue’.

“These stories and rumours are baseless and untrue. He is currently busy with his next film, Excel Entertainment’s Hello Charlie,” a representative for Aadar said.

Aadar and Tara are rumoured to be in a relationship and while neither of them has admitted to it, they let their public appearances and mushy Instagram posts do the talking. The two were first linked together last year, after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s birthday bash, and then, Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party together. They also celebrated the New Year in London together.

Earlier this year, Tara was Aadar’s plus-one at his elder brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding. Videos of them dancing together at the reception went viral online.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara was asked about her relationship with Aadar. “I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives... I don’t think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven’t really spoken about it ever so people will think what they want to think,” she said.

Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, will be seen next in Hello Charlie. Tara, meanwhile, will be seen next in Milan Luthria’s Tadap. The film, a remake of Telugu hit RX 100, will launch Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. She also has the Ek Villain sequel, directed by Mohit Suri, in her kitty.

