Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora share words of wisdom with same Instagram post. See pic

Actor Arjun Kapoor and actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora seem to share many thoughts in common. The couple shared the same post, which was loaded with wise words.

The post read: “Wrinkles mean you laughed, grey hair means you cared and scars mean you lived.”

Arjun and Malaika have been staying at their respective homes since the lockdown was announced in mid March this year. The two have been rather discreet about their relationship but do occasionally interact with each other publicly on Instagram. During the lockdown in April, Arjun had commented on a post by Malaika. She had posted a picture of herself at home and deep in thought and spoke about “The thinker.... #rodin (wondering Wat to do next ... can’t sit still )#stayhomestaysafe”. Arjun had joked and said: “Thinking where to sleep next.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s posts on Instagram.

Malaika had, some time later, returned the favour by crashing on Arjun’s Instagram live. She had poked fun at his daily routine during the lockdown. Asked about his routine while in quarantine, Arjun had said how he wakes up, lazes around in his bed for an hour. Then, he has coffee and catches up on news. Before lunch, he manages to squeeze in his workout. After lunch, he catches up on notifications on phone, walks on his terrace, watches some TV and then retires for the day in the evening.

The response made RJ Malishka remark that his routine was “very boring” to which Malaika had cheekily remarked “very interesting”, complete with sarcasm.

Rumoured to be in a relationship for years, the duo spoke about it only last year. Arjun had told Filmfare in an interview, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

