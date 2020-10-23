Arjun Kapoor calls Malaika Arora a ‘fool’ in birthday wish, Kareena Kapoor wishes her ‘gluten-free bread and tiny drop of gin’

Malaika Arora, reality show judge and yoga enthusiast, turned 47 on Friday. Her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and friend Kareena Kapoor have shared candid birthday wishes for her on Instagram.

Arjun wished his girlfriend with a funny post. He shared a candid picture of her in a pink track suit. Her dog Casper is also seen standing beside her as she pouts for the camera. He captioned it, “Happy birthday my fool.”

Arjun Kapoor wished Malaika Arora on Instagram.

Kareena also wished her BFF on her special day. Sharing a candid picture of them posing together for a selfie, she wrote, “Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial.” Malaika replied to her, “Love you loads my beautiful bebo.”

Malaika’s India’s Best Dancer colleague and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan wished her with a post on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of them together, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday my dearest @malaikaaroraofficial till we dance on train tops again.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a glamourous throwback picture of them at a party and wrote, “Happiest birthday to you, Malla! Wishing the day is every bit as fabulous as you are.”

Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty have wished Malaika Arora on Instagram.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer was clicked on Thursday as she stepped out of her home for her birthday party. She was seen in an orange pantsuit with her son Arhaan.

Both Malaika and Arjun have recently recovered from Covid-19. She was temporarily replaced by Nora Fatehi on India’s Best Dancer as she recovered at home. She had announced her recovery on Instagram, saying, “‘Out and about’...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort.”

