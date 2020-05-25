Arjun Kapoor hilariously trolls Katrina Kaif as mango season arrives, promises to eat mangoes with ‘as much love as’ her

Katrina Kaif’s chemistry with mangoes in the commercial of a popular mango drink has been much talked about. Arjun Kapoor teased her as he announced the arrival of mango season in his new Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of a mango, Arjun wrote, “Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE? #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat.” Katrina replied, “Yes pl I would like a few slices.” He then quipped, “@katrinakaif u organise na for us actually Katrina... I promise to eat em with as much luv as u... hehe.”

Fans loved their fun banter and showered love in the comments section. “Hahaha...the bond u share with her is just awww,” one Instagram user wrote. Another used witty wordplay in his comment and wrote, “Kya aam joke maara hai!”

Arjun and Katrina share a close bond and miss no opportunity to troll each other. Recently, when she shared a video of herself doing the dishes at home during the lockdown, he jokingly referred to her as ‘Kaantaben 2.0’ and invited her to his home.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Katrina had said that she has been friends with Arjun for a long time and knew him from even before he entered the film industry. She also revealed that he and Varun Dhawan started an ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ club together.

However, last year, Arjun shared in an Instagram post that the ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ club had been converted into a fan club. “So @varundvn & I are starting a new fan club #WeLoveKK aka @katrinakaif !!! Here we are seen awarding her, for absolutely no reason whatsoever... PS - the Dalmatian trophy Katrina’s holding represents our faithful friendship kyunki yeh dosti #firstclass hai !!!” he wrote.

Katrina will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, while Arjun’s next release is Dibakar Banerjee’s much-delayed thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Both films were scheduled for a March 2020 release before the coronavirus pandemic led to them being indefinitely pushed.

