Arjun Kapoor lies to friend’s granny about helping out at home, gets him scolded. Watch hilarious video

Arjun Kapoor was having a candid chat with friend Viraj Ghelani during lockdown until the latter’s grandmother crashed their video call. The actor not just took a 360 degree turn to made a good impression on Viraj’s grandmother but also influenced her to scold and slap his poor friend.

Viraj was the brain behind the video and shared it on his Instagram account with the caption, “My best friend in front of my parents.” Arjun also shared it on his page and captioned it, “Nani & Sons.” An angry Viraj reacted to the post in the comments section, “Badlaa liya jayega (I will seek revenge).”

The video opens with Viraj asking Arjun if he has been helping out in cooking and cleaning at home. The actor replies, “Are you mad? That’s only till films, I did once in Ki & Ka. I clean myself that’s enough.” However, the actor changed his stance the moment he spotted Viraj’s grandmother joining their conversation. As the granny asked Arjun what he was up to these days, the actor replied that he had been helping at home and had called Viraj to ask if he was doing the same. He quickly opted out of the call saying that he had to help his sister in cooking and cleaning and wished her goodbye with “Jai Shri Krishna.” He even called out for sister Anshula in between the video to ask her to take rest as he will be cooking now. Viraj received a scolding from his grandmother; she even slapped him a few times and asked Arjun, “Please teach him some good manners.”

The video garnered more than 68000 views in less than an hour. A fan reacted, “The best one Arjun,” another commented, “Hahaha epic @arjunkapoor u look too cute and the most notorious one.” One more wrote, :Hahah Baba on fire.”

Arjun has been watching movies and working out at home during lockdown. In April, he had shared a few clips from the cult classic Hera Pheri to express his reaction to a few situations. One of the scenes was captioned ‘When someone says you should do something productive in quarantine’ and had Paresh Rawal saying, “Mast joke mara hai (what a joke).” Another scene was Paresh’s reaction to ‘When someone wakes me up before 12pm in quarantine’ and featured the actor’s dialogue, “Ye mar saale kha khopdi tod (Beat this guy, break his head).”

