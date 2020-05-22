Arjun Kapoor likes Malaika Arora’s perfect family photo with son Arhaan Khan, dog Casper

Malaika Arora is spending all her time at home with son Arhaan Khan and her pet dog Casper during lockdown. The fitness enthusiast recently shared a glimpse of her homestay as the three sat in the balcony to have some fresh air.

Sharing an adorable picture of the trio on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe.” While Malaika can be seen cuddling the furball, Arhaan is seen looking at the two of them.

Malaika’s close friends and family members were all love for the post. Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ‘liked’ the picture whereas her sister Amrita Arora and friend Seema Khan showered the picture with several heart emojis.

Malaika had recently shared a boomerang video from one of her beach vacations along with a message about a hopeful future. She wrote, “Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this ‘out of control spin’ and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again.#anewdawn#anewday#stayhomestaysafe.” The 46-year-old is seen spinning from one spot to another in the video and enjoying her time at the beach.

Malaika has been quite active on social media amid the quarantine and has been sharing pictures and videos of her cooking and yoga sessions on social media. Earlier, Malaika, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita had connected virtually and enjoyed a season of Four More Shots Please.

Also read: Ananya Panday shares beach photo to wish Suhana Khan on her 20th birthday: ‘You will be my little baby forever’

She had also shared a note about how she was missing her parents due to lockdown. Sharing a throwback picture with them, she wrote, “50 days n counting .... miss u guys.” She also wished her mom on Mother’s Day with a throwback picture from yet another vacation. “When u plant a seed, it needs love and care to grow into a beautiful tree. It needs water, air, sunlight and nurturing. That is a Mother! She is our sunlight, she is our water, she is our air. She is life! I am lucky I have my mamma and I am lucky that I am one. Happy Mother’s Day to alll........ my superhero #todayneveryday,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more