Arjun Kapoor misses grandmother, says he ‘can’t see her’ though she lives just 5 km away

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently quarantined with his sister Anshula Kapoor at his residence in Mumbai, is dearly missing his paternal grandmother. Even though she lives just five kilometres from his house, he cannot visit her as he does not want to put her at risk during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Arjun shared a throwback photo of his grandparents, producer Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, and penned an emotional note on Instagram. “My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health,” he wrote.

Surinder died in September 2011, just months before the release of Arjun’s debut film, Ishaqzaade. The actor said that he was waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to die down, so he could enjoy a Sunday lunch with his family.

Also read: Sonu Nigam’s old azaan tweets surface again, he says it is ‘time for us all to come together’

“This post was just because I’m missing her and I’m certain a lot of u out there are worried and missing the elders in ur family and lives... eventually this will all pass and things will get better and when it does I can’t wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch. It is for that dream to be a reality we must sit at home and fight thru this phase & chapter of all our lives. Here’s to a Happy Sunday to everyone !!!” he wrote.

On Saturday evening, in an Instagram live, Arjun shared his quarantine routine and said that he has been practising intermittent fasting. His daily routine includes watching television, working out and taking walks on the terrace.

Follow @htshowbiz for more