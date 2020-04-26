Arjun Kapoor on dumb image of actors: ‘That one question to Alia Bhatt on Koffee destroyed the combined IQ of film fraternity’

Actor Arjun Kapoor is wondering why people have really low expectations from actors when it comes to intelligence. In a recent quiz video, Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra asked Arjun the pincode for his area, Juhu.

Arjun gave the right answer--400049-- and mentioned how the question showed the very low bar set for actors’ intelligence or knowledgeability. “Why would I not know? That is a really low benchmark to set for actors. People must be thinking ‘Oh God!’,” he said. He added, “That one question of Alia (Bhatt) on Koffee With Karan destroyed our combines IQ of the film fraternity.”

Upon her debut on Koffee With Karan in 2012, Alia was asked to name the President of India when she blurted out ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’. The goof-up haunted her for years as she was trolled mercilessly for it. Talking about it, Alia had said that she made the wrong guess in a bid to outrace her co-guests Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra on the show. “I’d rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent. People connect with you when you make mistakes,” she had said back then. She even released a video with AIB titled Genius of the Year, as her response to the entire episode.

Arjun and Alia have worked together in Abhishek Verman’s 2014 movie 2 States. The film was based on author Chetan Bhagat’s popular book by the same name.

Arjun is currently in lockdown with his sister Anshula at their Mumbai home. Recently, Arjun helped raising funds for the families of 300 daily wage earners by going on a virtual date. The actor’s virtual date happened through his sister’s online fund-raising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families in question for a month.

Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film also stars Arjun’s Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

