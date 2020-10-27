Arjun Kapoor on recovering from Covid-19: It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak to the doctor

“The first few hours after I got the result I was very conflicted about what I was going through,” says actor Arjun Kapoor talking about facing a state of emotional upheaval after testing positive for Covid-19. The actor also felt “disappointed” for being the reason of shoot of his upcoming project getting postponed. After the unlock was announced and shooting resumed, he had stepped out for personal work, started shooting for ads and Nikhil Advani’s next, when he contracted the virus. Though, according to him, no one knows where one gets the infection from. Having recovered and back on set, Kapoor has been extra careful. He reveals about his difficult road to recovery and cautious the youth to not think they are invincible:

What was your reaction when you found out that you had tested positive?

I was confused, felt a varied degree of emotion. I was upset as I had to realign my life and I was looking forward to being on set. I had just shot for a few days and did the test to restart the second schedule so I felt disappointed that because of me the shoot will get cancelled. I then realised that I’ve to now be careful with my family, so there was a bit of concern, anger, irritation, but I also knew I’ve to deal with it practically. This one Sunday (September 6) just blew out of proportion for me. It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright.

Tell us about your road to recovery.

I was fortunate to have Anshula (Kapoor; sister) at home who literally organised my isolation in the sense I was living in my own room, cleaning my utensils and washroom, eating in disposable plates, and just resting. Also, I’m thankful to my doctors, with whom I was constantly in touch over video calls. On 14th day, the doctor allowed me to go for a walk on the terrace. The immunity level was low so I had to take it slow. To anybody who’s reading or believes that there aren’t any long term side effects, I can assure you that the repercussions will be felt by your body because the fatigue and the lack of fitness, strength don’t go away overnight. You can’t just get out of bed and start running.

How did you stay positive during this difficult phase?

Thinking about my sister and family, I tried to not look at the negatives of it. Looking forward to going back to set also kept me motivated. I lost around 21 days before I tested negative and before I could meet people but the only thing that kept me going is that after this perhaps I’ll be done with it to some degree but I’m still being careful because we don’t know if we might get it again.

Given that you’re young and still it did impact you badly, what were your key learning?

We all need to take this seriously. I had mild symptoms but I took a while to recover. If you’re young and believe that you’ll not get harmed and there won’t be any damage you’re wrong. It can happen to anybody. Also, you can pass it on to your family members. Our Indian community celebrates festivals, get-togethers and many still live in big families. Social distancing, therefore, is important so you don’t mingle unnecessarily. People who go to work should maintain distance. Even when I go to shoot (resumed work on Advani’s next) I don’t indulge in social activity. I think it’s the least you can do for people around you, because if something happens you’ll never be able to forgive yourself for rest of your life.

Now that you’ve recuperated would you say you’re feeling fully fit?

Well, 100 percent is a state of mind. I feel positive, happy, relaxed and calm. But at the same time, I’m cautious because the doctors have advised me to take it one day at a time rather than pushing the envelope too much. This Diwali I want to put this chapter behind and start afresh.

You’ve choc-a-bloc schedule till the end of 2020 with your films including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bhoot Police, Ek Villain 2 and Nikhil Advani’s coming up. How are you going about things?

Yes and given the situation I’m hoping and praying that this super schedule goes as per plan. But we all have to be careful and do our part. For every shoot, outdoors schedules that we’re planning, everybody is tested and all protocols are followed. After beating the virus, I’m excited to be back, meeting people and being able to exchange ideas.

