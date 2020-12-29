Arjun Kapoor posts a childhood pic to wish sister Anshula on birthday, writes an emotional note. Anil Kapoor wishes her too

Actor Arjun Kapoor posted a throwback picture from their childhood to wish sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday on Tuesday. He also wrote an emotional note with it.

He wrote: “Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you.” In the picture, the siblings look chubby as they wave at the camera. Replying to her brother, Anshula wrote: “Love you bhai thank you for giving me the strength to keep going!”

A number of people reacted to the post. Their uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor dropped a heart emoji while Balaji executive Ruchikaa Kapoor wrote: “Happy birthdayyy @anshulakapoor!” Karan Boolani, boyfriend of Anshula’s cousin Rhea Kapoor, too dropped heart emojis.

Anshula with her uncles.

Meanwhile, her uncle Anil Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the kindest, smartest, warmest lady that I’m proud to call my niece @anshulakapoor.” Sanjay, too, shared a picture with Anshula to wish her.

Earlier in the day, among the first people to wish Anshula was her half-sister Khushi Kapoor. Khushi shared a throwback picture with Arjun’s sibling. Anshula herself had taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her home done up with balloons by Janhvi and Khushi.

Anshula had written: “Didn’t really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe”

