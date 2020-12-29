Arjun Kapoor posts a childhood pic to wish sister Anshula on birthday, writes an emotional note. Anil Kapoor wishes her too
Arjun Kapoor and his uncles, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, took to Instagram to wish Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter Anshula on her birthday on Tuesday.
Actor Arjun Kapoor posted a throwback picture from their childhood to wish sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday on Tuesday. He also wrote an emotional note with it.
He wrote: “Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you.” In the picture, the siblings look chubby as they wave at the camera. Replying to her brother, Anshula wrote: “Love you bhai thank you for giving me the strength to keep going!”
A number of people reacted to the post. Their uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor dropped a heart emoji while Balaji executive Ruchikaa Kapoor wrote: “Happy birthdayyy @anshulakapoor!” Karan Boolani, boyfriend of Anshula’s cousin Rhea Kapoor, too dropped heart emojis.
Anshula with her uncles.
Meanwhile, her uncle Anil Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the kindest, smartest, warmest lady that I’m proud to call my niece @anshulakapoor.” Sanjay, too, shared a picture with Anshula to wish her.
Earlier in the day, among the first people to wish Anshula was her half-sister Khushi Kapoor. Khushi shared a throwback picture with Arjun’s sibling. Anshula herself had taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her home done up with balloons by Janhvi and Khushi.
Anshula had written: “Didn’t really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe”
