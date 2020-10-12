Arjun Kapoor returns to sets after Covid-19 recovery, is glad to be where he belongs: ‘I feel like a kid in a candy store’

Arjun Kapoor, who recently recovered from Covid-19, is back on the sets of his next project. The actor shared happy pictures from his work place on Instagram and said that it feels great to be back again.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “I’m back to my happy place.” He tagged his co-stars Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh to hint about the project.

Arjun recently tested negative for novel coronavirus earlier and is clearly excited that he has managed to return to sets. Sharing his happiness on the same, Arjun said, “It feels great to be back on the sets again! Sets have been my home for as long as I can remember. When I wasn’t an actor, I was still on the sets getting wowed and getting inspired. This year with the pandemic hitting us hard, plus my own battle with the virus, I have missed being on the sets. But now that I have tested negative to coronavirus, I’m glad to be back where I belong.”

The actor has a busy schedule ahead of him as he will be shooting for back to back films and has multiple advertisement shoots lined up. He further said, “A lot of shoots have been lined up for me and I’m looking forward to soaking in all the energy. Today, being back on the sets, I feel like a kid in a candy store. I have missed interacting with creative minds, missed learning and getting better at my craft. So, I’m really, really excited being back!”

Also read: Randhir Kapoor says he misses brother Rishi Kapoor desperately: ‘We didn’t need anyone else if we were together’

Arjun had shared a note to inform his fans about his complete recovery. He had also written, “This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times!”

Arjun was recently spotted with his ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora on Sunday. She too, have recovered from the virus and returned to the sets of her reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more