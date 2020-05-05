Sections
Arjun Kapoor reveals if Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will get a direct digital release

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was scheduled to hit theatres on March 20, after several delays. However, it got pushed yet again due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:31 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Dibakar Banerjee’s much-delayed thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was slotted for a March 20 release, got pushed yet again due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time,” Yash Raj Films tweeted, announcing the delay in release of the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun was asked if Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will directly release online. “I’m not involved in the selling and buying of any of my films. My producers are more involved with that bit. That is a reality for certain films that might choose that path. I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he said.

Arjun added that films were a distraction for people amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. “As an artist, if you look at the purity of it right now, the medium is not important. Getting your material out there is important. And for that, if certain films have to be released on digital, I don’t see anything wrong in it,” he said.

 



Big-budget films would need a theatrical release to get the kind of viewership they are targetting, Arjun said, as “masses are still not into consuming content digitally”. However, this does not mean that every film would wait for the lockdown to end and theatres to reopen, he added.

Also read: Anup Jalota denies marrying Jasleen Matharu, says she is like his ‘daughter’ and he ‘will do her kanyadaan’

Earlier, the Multiplex Association of India, a nationwide group of cinema operators, urged the film industry to release films in theatres after the lockdown and maintain the exclusive theatrical windows. The association said in a statement that the cinema exhibition sector had taken a major hit due to the coronavirus crisis and needed the film industry’s help to get back on its feet.

“When this crisis passes, the combination of the pent-up demand and the promise of new movies, we are sure, would boost film business and contribute massively in reviving our industry. The collective, social experience of watching films on the big screen needs to be preserved and it can be done so only with the collective support of all stakeholders,” the association said.

