Arjun Kapoor’s most sincere birthday wish is from sister Anshula: ‘You’ve parented me like a father, you are my home’

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday on Friday and among those wishing on the occasion was his sister Anshula. Boney Kapoor’s daughter took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note on her brother.

She wrote how he was the most important human being in her life. “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth.”

The closeness of their bond was evident as she says how he was like a default parent to her. She wrote, “Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me.”

She explained how he was the moral force behind her. “You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me.”

Arjun and Anshula were teenagers when they lost their mother Mona Kapoor to cancer. Speaking about how he has been her pillar of strength, she continued: “You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved.”

She noted how he was always protective about her. She wrote: “You’re the reason I’ve never felt like I’m alone. You’re that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father confirms actor was looking to get married early 2021, says he didn’t know about Rhea Chakraborty

She called him the number one person in her life. He said: “For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever.”

The siblings are very close as it evident not only from their various posts about each other, but also the manner in which they collaborate together. During the pandemic, for instance, Arjun agreed to go on a virtual date with fans to raise funds for an initiative fronted by Anshula to help the needy during the lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more