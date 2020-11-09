Arjun Kapoor shares his Covid-19 experience: ‘I don’t know how badly my lungs or stamina are affected’

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has recovered from Covid-19 recently, has opened up on his struggle after being diagnosed with the virus. He is now completely recovered and has also resumed work. Arjun and girlfriend Malaika Arora had tested positive for the coronavirus in September.

Arjun started shooting for his next, Bhoot Police in Dalhousie recently and was joined by co-stars Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Before this, Arjun completed the shoot for cross-border love story helmed by debutant director Kaashvie Nair. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. Last week, he also shared a poster of Bhoot Police.

Sharing his struggle, Arjun told Mid Day, “I was diagnosed positive on a Sunday. I remember waking up the next day with slight fever, body ache, and was feeling fatigued while using the washroom. By Wednesday, it felt like a regular viral and the fever had subsided, but I felt sluggish and tired through the rest of the week. Emotionally, the recuperation is unique because nobody knows how to go about it. Even today, I am careful because the doctors have advised me to take it one day at a time. I don’t know how badly my lungs were affected, or how much of my stamina is affected, except that every once in a while, I feel like someone who has recovered from a virus because the fatigue factor is real. I am young, but the senior family members might not be able to cope with this as easily we can.”

Talking about his reaction to the news contracting the coronavirus, Arjun had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I was confused, felt a varied degree of emotion. I was upset as I had to realign my life and I was looking forward to being on set. I had just shot for a few days and did the test to restart the second schedule so I felt disappointed that because of me the shoot will get cancelled. I then realised that I’ve to now be careful with my family, so there was a bit of concern, anger, irritation, but I also knew I’ve to deal with it practically. This one Sunday (September 6) just blew out of proportion for me. It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright.”

