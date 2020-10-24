Arjun Kapoor shares photos of his ‘messy hair’ look, girlfriend Malaika Arora drops fire emoji

Actor Arjun Kapoor posted a number of pictures of himself showing off his new ‘messy hair’ look and got a stamp of approval from his girlfriend, dancer and television personality Malaika Arora. She dropped a fire emoji on one of his Instagram posts.

“Messy hair, don’t care,” Arjun captioned a series of monochrome images, in which he was seen playing with his hair. Apart from Malaika, his sister Anshula Kapoor also appreciated the pictures. She left a heart emoji on one of the posts.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also complimented Arjun, making a reference to his debut film, Ishaqzaade. “Haye! Hua Chokra Jawan re,” Siddhant wrote.

Last month, Arjun and Malaika had tested positive for Covid-19. They recovered after being under home quarantine and are now back at work.

“Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity,” Arjun had written on Instagram, giving a special shout-out to the frontline workers.

Malaika, after recovering from the Covid-19 virus, had said that she was grateful that her recovery process involved ‘minimum pain and discomfort’. She had written in an Instagram post, “‘Out and about’...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort.”

Arjun is currently shooting for a cross-border love story helmed by first-time director Kaashvie Nair. He is paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh in the film. John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in cameos.

Malaika, meanwhile, returned to the sets of India’s Best Dancer earlier this month. Actor Nora Fatehi had temporarily replaced her as a judge, while she recovered from Covid-19.

