Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic: ‘I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus’

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic: ‘I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus’

Arjun Kapoor took to social media on Sunday to share with his fans that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He said he is asymptomatic and will be in quarantine at his home.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Arjun Kapoor has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is asymptomatic and is currently in home isolation.

Sharing the update on Instagram, he wrote, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.”

 

Other actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were also previously diagnosed with the virus. In May, the house staff members of Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor had also tested positive for the disease.



Arjun had been sharing regular posts on Instagram through the lockdown, asking them to stay safe. He recently shared a compassionate video where a person is seen taking care of a stranded dog sleeping on a pavement. In the video which is CCTV footage, a person is seen taking a stroll down a road at night while he is checking his mobile phone. As the person walks, he sees a cloth lying on the walkway and gradually moves over to cover the pet who is seen getting scared and shaking in fear as the guy walks closer. The person then covers the street dog with compassion and caresses the helpless dog on the street.

Arjun will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police and with Rakul Preet Singh in a romantic film.

