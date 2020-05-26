Sections
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor transforms into Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes in a ‘pretty special’ artwork

Arjun Kapoor transforms into Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes in a ‘pretty special’ artwork

Arjun Kapoor shared a cool artwork on his Instagram that showed him as Robert Downey Jr’s version of Sherlock Holmes.

Updated: May 26, 2020 08:17 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Arjun Kapoor looks menacing as Sherlock Holmes.

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a ‘pretty special’ artwork transforming him into his favourite actor and Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr from the mystery action thriller Sherlock Holmes.

The Ishaqzaade star put out a picture on Instagram in which he is seen as the fictional character Sherlock Holmes in a painting, just like the original character from the series. Telling fans about his fascination with the character, Kapoor wrote in the caption, “There’s nothing more elusive than an obvious fact.” Sherlock Holmes, My favourite character played by my favourite actor @robertdowneyjr !!!A match made in cinema heaven... Artwork by @swapnilmpawar. This one is pretty special.”

 

Celebrity followers including Tiger Shroff liked the post that garnered more than 26k likes within just half and hour of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. Aparshakti Khurrana found this transformation cool, and he commented, “Ohh wowww. This is sooo coool .” (along with emoji wearing glasses.)



Also read: Eid 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan wish Eid mubarak, Sonam Kapoor says ‘Thank you for praying for us’

Lately, the Aurangzeb star has been quite active on social media as he keeps updating his fans on his quarantine activities. Earlier, Arjun shared a funny video showcasing how all the cricket lovers are managing to keep up with the sport amid quarantine. The actor also tagged his cricketer friend Virat Kohli and asked if he relates to the video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram, 15 fire engines at spot
May 26, 2020 09:21 IST
AZ want Ajax’s place in Champions League group phase
May 26, 2020 09:17 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Cases spike in Tamil Nadu as India crosses another grim milestone
May 26, 2020 09:17 IST
Salim Khan exchanged wishes with son Salman Khan over the phone
May 26, 2020 09:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.