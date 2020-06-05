Sections
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor urges all to reduce use of plastic to fight climate change

Arjun Kapoor urges all to reduce use of plastic to fight climate change

Arjun Kapoor has shared a video on Instagram, asking all to be more careful in how they treat the planet.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 08:06 IST

By Asian News International | Soumya Srivastava,

Arjun Kapoor is urging all to be more considerate towards the planet.

On the eve of World Environment Day, actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday shared his ‘One Wish For The Earth’ as a move to fight climate change, reduce the use of plastic in day to day life.

The Panipat actor is the latest name to join the list of celebrities, who have come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar’s initiative ‘Climate Warrior,’ which endeavours to get leaders from the entertainment industry to tell what is the ‘one wish they have for the earth.’

 

Kapoor put out a video message on Instagram in support of the campaign and shared his wish of reducing the use of plastic that causes hazardous of bad effect on the environment.



“The only thing that came to my mind is ... let’s reduce the use of plastic on a day to day basis. We have already caused a lot of harm unknowingly and knowingly in some cases,” said the 34-year-old actor as he explained how our marine lives are also being affected by the plastic use.

 

He noted that he started becoming conscious about the environment and the first step he took was to avoid the use of plastic bottles and opted for a metal one.

“Small changes matter. I’m a climate warrior, are you?,” the Gunday actor concluded.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor is a proud aunt as she shares a glimpse of niece Inaaya showing off her handmade family tree

Earlier, many actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and others came in support of the initiative expressing their one wish in a bid to protect our environment.

