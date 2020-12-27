Arjun Mathur: I want to be acting till the day I die, money or fame is incidental

Actor Arjun Mathur has been a part of films such as Luck By Chance and My Name Is Khan.

Actor Arjun Mathur was noticed for the first time when he appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance more than a decade ago. And his last project, Made in Heaven, was again with her, which fetched him an International Emmy nomination, though he didn’t winit.

The actor, however, is content with his journey in the entertainment industry and asserts that this entire notion of the life changing after a film or a global nomination, is nothing but a far-fetched idea.

“Lucky by Chance (2009) was just my first feature film to put me in public consciousness. I don’t know what this ‘change’ is supposed to be, a lot of people ask me how has life changed. It doesn’t, I still wake up and do the same things. The only change is I get a wider variety of work. I hope beyond that life doesn’t change much,” Mathur tells us.

Having worked both on the big screen as well as the web, Mathur, 39, wishes to remain focused completely on his word and not the end results.

“I only want to be simply working as an actor, as I have been doing for 13 years. Of course, everybody hopes for a good end result, but what is it after all? Where is the end? The hunger never ends, I want to be acting till the day I die. Everything that comes along, whether it’s appreciation, money or fame, is incidental,” he explains.

Calling it a “by-product” of following his heart, the actor this (acting) is something he wanted to do right since he was a kid and that also explains why Mathur refers to himself “as just an actor waiting to be cast” at the end of the day.

“I have always kept my feet on the ground, and just hope I keep getting offered bigger and better projects,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more