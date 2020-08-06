Arjun Rampal channels the Joker in 25-year-old throwback pictures from modelling days

Arjun Rampal has shared some 25-year-old throwback pictures from his modelling days and they are no less than epic. The model-turned-actor sports shoulder-length hair with streaks of green in the photos.

Sharing the two throwback pictures on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “I guess had the Joker on my mind 25years ago. #throwbackthursday.” While he simply looks at the camera in a tight shirt and denims, he has an intense look on his face as he poses with a guitar.

The post received more than 20000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Rahul Dev reacted, “Wooah!” Kim Sharma wrote, “Oh my!” A fan commented, “Our own Jason Momoa.” One more wrote, “old is gold.”



A few days ago, Arjun shared several black-and-white pictures from his modelling days. He’d written, “Throwback to 1995 photographer Pat, remember these early days in Mumbai when the world was a playground. Dreams, aspirations, new friends, somewhere in Andheri on a friends terrace. Clueless of how life would turn out. Look back and feel just gratitude. #nostalgia.”

Arjun recently shared a glimpse of his Raksha Bandhan celebrations with his three kids: daughters Mahikaa and Myra and son Arik. One of his daughters tied a rakhi to Arjun on the behalf of their aunt who couldn’t visit the actor in person. Sharing a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, he wrote, “A sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid off, no matter what you do, you know they will always have your back. Missed you @kom4186 but ur nieces did the honours. Arik’s second rakshabandhan. #happyrakshabandhan.”

Arjun is currently in relationship with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple welcomed son Arik last year. After not showing his face for a year, Arjun flooded Instagram with his several pictures on his first birthday. He had said in a Zoom interview, “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.”

