Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades celebrate anniversary with cute pics. See here

Arjun Rampal and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades celebrated their anniversary with social media posts. Check their pictures out here.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades began dating in 2018.

Actor Arjun Rampal and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, are celebrating their anniversary. The couple shared pictures on the photo-sharing site Instagram to mark the occasion.

Arjun and Gabriella, who started dating sometime in 2018, have a one-year-old son named Arik. Gabriella chose a picture of the three of them together, and shared it on social media. Arjun, meanwhile shared a picture of himself and Gabriella, and captioned it, “Happy anniversary baby.” The comments section of both posts were flooded with messages. “Congratulations to this super haawwttt couple,” one person wrote. “This is beautiful,” wrote another.

 

 



Arjun, Gabriella and Arik were in Karjat when the coronavirus lockdown was announced and decided to stay put. In an earlier interview, he had said, “We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency.”

After the lockdown restrictions were eased, Arjun met his daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, and shared pictures of their get-together. Mehr Jesia, Arjun’s ex-wife and the mother of Myra and Mahikaa, commented on the post with a heart and smile emoji.

In April, he wished Gabriella a happy birthday on Instagram, with the promise that they’d celebrate together when things are safer. He wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you.”

