Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal gets tested for Covid-19 after Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul, Anand Tewari test positive, production halted

Arjun Rampal gets tested for Covid-19 after Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul, Anand Tewari test positive, production halted

Production on Arjun Rampal’s upcoming Zee5 movie Nail Police has been halted after actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari tested positive for coronavirus. Arjun is now in quarantine at home and has got himself tested.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 13:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Rampal looks bored at home with the quarantine.

Actor Arjun Rampal is awaiting his coronavirus test results after members of his Nail Polish tested positive for the virus. Arjun, who had recently started shooting for the film, said his co-stars Manav Kaul and Ashwin Tewari are positive for Covid-19.

Arjun shared a picture from his home and said that he has isolated himself. “Bummer quarantined at home. As #ManavKaul and #AnandTewari tested positive for Covid on sets of #Nailpolish yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone’s been retested.I am quarantined at home awaiting my results.Staying away from everyone.Get well soon boys,” he said.

 

Arjun had shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot on Wednesday. “So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health. On the sets of #NailPolish Coming Soon. #BehindTheScenes @zee5premium,” he wrote with his post.

Nail Polish is a courtroom drama directed by Bhargava Krishna. Described as a story about a murder trial, the film weaves the back story and court proceedings to showcase a journey of criminal discovery.

Also read: Actor Meera Chopra says she found CBD oil being sold online: ‘Why no regulation if it’s illegal?’

Arjun, who is essaying the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer in the film, reunites with ZEE5 after his series The Final Call. “With a wonderful cast combined with a very addictive energy and clarity of the director Bugs Bhargava Krishna, this is a project that is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one’s limits to a level, that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special,” the 47-year-old actor said in a statement. Kaul said his character of Veer Singh is the “most difficult and thrilling” role he has played to date. “The script and my part were really intriguing and instantly got me hooked... Though we have just started shooting, it’s been fantastic to work with Arjun, Rajit and Anand as my co-stars, the energy on the set is quite intense,” he added.

