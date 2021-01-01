Arjun Rampal hints at drugs probe in new post, says many friends ‘disappeared’: ‘I have never been on the wrong side of the law’

Arjun Rampal reflected on the year gone by in a new social media post. He seemingly opened up about being called in by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with an investigation into Bollywood’s alleged drug links. He reiterated that he has ‘never been on the wrong side of the law’.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Arjun wrote, “So, as we head into 2021 it is concern that makes me pen down my thoughts of a year that filled millions of lives with fear, anxiety, disruption, scandals, hypocrisy, lies, truths, realisation, enlightenment, bravery, strength, courage, charity, confusion, clarity and character. Most of these emotions I have felt myself, as I silently observed each and every one of them overwhelm me with an emotion that each of the adjectives bring.”

Arjun shared the lessons he has learnt in 2020 and the ‘clarity’ his experiences brought him. With respect to family, he said that there is a tendency to take them for granted, ‘always thinking they are always there, till relationships just become relations’. However, he expressed gratitude for them and vowed to always cherish them.

Professionally, 2020 was supposed to be a busy year for Arjun. “With 280 days of my calendar already booked, I was certain the days would fly. But no, the universe had other plans. Halt, stop, reflect, listen, appreciate, understand and learn were the emotions felt,” he wrote. He said that he was filled with gratitude to return to work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arjun talked about the blessing social media has been, in that he can interact with fans. “2020 also exposed how dreadfully misleading, disruptive and dangerous it has been. To all my fans, I just want to thank you for being so dignified and solid through the times and through the news that surrounded me,” he wrote.

In November and December, Arjun was questioned by the NCB as the agency probed allegations of a drug racket in Bollywood. He seemed to refer to this as he reassured fans that he has ‘done nothing wrong’.

Arjun wrote, “I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong. I love you all and going forward we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space.”

Arjun also reflected on the impact the year had on his friendships and revealed that many of his friends ‘disappeared’. He wrote, “Old ones and new...many disappeared. A few remained. To all those who disappeared, I thank you. For those who stayed, I look forward to getting old with you.”

Also see | Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan welcome 2021 with a lavish family feast, Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim celebrate sibling love. See pics

Arjun thanked the film industry for the lessons it taught him. “To all those who know me and believed in me I am eternally indebted and grateful. To all that I may have unintentionally hurt in any way through this time I am sorry. To all who may have done the same to me I’ll forgive,” he wrote.

Talking about the media, Arjun said that in 2020, he learnt ‘how ugly it is to hunt’. He also expressed love for India and said that the country will emerge stronger from the pandemic and tragedies. “The worst is behind us, have faith, let’s learn to trust again, our leaders aren’t our enemies, the media is not always right. We all want change, change comes with its hardships as patterns needed to be broken.As they break and we move towards transition. The transition will be positive only if we are positive towards them,” he wrote.

Arjun also thanked God ‘for reaching out to’ him. “With you on my side. Who needs a Godfather,” he wrote. Summarising his feelings about the year gone by, he concluded, “Farewell 2020, I will never see you again, but I will also never forget you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more