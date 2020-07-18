Sections
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal introduces son Arik to the world on first birthday, shares almost a 100 pics: ‘Meet the little Rampal’

Arjun Rampal introduces son Arik to the world on first birthday, shares almost a 100 pics: ‘Meet the little Rampal’

Arjun Rampal has shared scores of pictures with his son Arik on his first birthday. See them here.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Rampal’s son Arik has turned 1 year old.

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared the first pictures of his son Arik on his first birthday. The actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades kept their son’s face hidden from social media for an entire year.

“On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy,” Arjun caption his post on Instagram. Arjun shared collages of Arik’s solo pictures and photos with the whole family, including his elder sister Myra and Mahikaa.

 

 



Arjun also shared a video of Arik’s first year in the world, edited by Mahikaa. “My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video,” he wrote with the post. The video showed the girl showering their baby brother with love, kisses and cuddles.

Arjun’s fans wished Arik on his birthday. “Happy 1st birthday baby ,you look so much like your dadima!,” wrote one. “Aww he looks so much like his Mumm” wrote another. Arjun had earlier called Arik the ‘cutest baby he’s ever seen.’

Also read: Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

“He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.” Talking about his daughters’ reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.” Myra and Mahikaa are Arjun’s daughters with ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

