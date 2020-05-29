Arjun Rampal meets daughters Myra and Mahikaa, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and ex-wife Mehr Jesia shower love

Arjun Rampal finally met his daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, after two months in lockdown and took to Instagram to share a picture of the moment. He was seen giving his elder daughter a kiss in the candid click. The three of them wore colour coordinated white outfits.

Mehr Jesia, Arjun’s ex-wife and the mother of Myra and Mahikaa, commented on the post with a heart and smile emoji. The picture also got love from Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who dropped a heart emoji.

Other Instagram users were also happy to see Arjun spending quality time with Myra and Mahikaa. “Lockdown has led to some really beautiful moments in your life. May you and your family be happy and healthy like this always. Big fan of yours since childhood..!,” one user wrote in the comments section. “Special bond always,” another wrote.

In an interview with HT Brunch last year, Arjun said that he ‘vividly’ remembered seeing his daughters for the first time, in the hospital. “I was in the OT (operation theatre) both times and it was overwhelming. Nothing can prepare you for that moment,” he had said.

Arjun, Gabriella and their son Arik were at his second home in Karjat when the lockdown was announced and decided to stay put. In an earlier interview, he had said, “We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency.” He added that they were making the most of being in an open space, amid nature.

Recently, Arjun got rid of his lockdown beard with Gabriella’s help. He documented the entire process on his Instagram account.

