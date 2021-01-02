Arjun Rampal on entering his 20th year in Bollywood: I will write my autobiography soon, there’s so much I have experienced

He’s been around in the film industry for 20 years now, and actor Arjun Rampal says he is planning to write an autobiography because of the journey he’s had. “I will definitely, because there’s so much I have experienced! This industry has given me a lot, it takes a lot as well. Being someone who came, totally being an outsider, to an industry... getting a lot of love, going through a phase of complete transition as well.”

The 48-year-old started his Hindi film career with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001, and over the years, dabbled in a lot of different roles. Some highlights remain Aankhen, Om Shanti Om as the antagonist, and of course Rock On!! (2008), which fetched him a National Award for best supporting actor.

He counts it as the highest point in his career. “It came out of the blue. The lowest point is when you are looking for work, and you are not finding the kind you really want to be a part of, it either doesn’t exist or it is just like taken away from you. Those low points hit you, you get confused, and confusion I think is the worst thing to have. It seeps in levels of insecurities, your confidence going down, you become uncertain,” explains Rampal.

Talking more about how much of a roller coaster ride it is as an actor, he continues and says it all looks rosy initially, “Everybody joins the industry to become a star, and it looks so glamorous from outside. You feel this is going to be a great life, but it’s a lot of hard work, sacrifice, commitment and dedication. A lot of getting knocked down, and having the courage to get up again, it’s been all of that for me. I am still here, and in the best zone of my life right now, especially as an actor. For me, my journey was about wanting to be known for my work, and remembered for that. The choices I make now are purely with that in mind.”

