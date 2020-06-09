Sections
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal posts pic with son Arik, worried fan asks why he has a knife in his hand. Here’s the actor’s response

Arjun Rampal posts pic with son Arik, worried fan asks why he has a knife in his hand. Here’s the actor’s response

Arjun Rampal shared a picture with son Arik in his arms but a knife in his hand had many of his fans worried. See picture here.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Rampal shared a picture with his son Arik on Instagram.

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday shared a happy picture of himself with his little son Arik in his arms. However, the picture had one of his fans worried after they spotted a knife in his hand.

Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote: “A day well spent. #homie.” While actor and model Rahul Dev dropped a red heart emoji, a worried user wrote: “Why are we not talking about the knife in his hand.” The actor does indeed had a sharp object which looks like a knife in his hand. To assuage fears, Arjun replied to the user and said: “Was baby proofing the house when he ran into my arms, but I love this image that’s why I shared. Hope u calmer now.”

 

Arjun is quite a family man and never misses a chance to share photos of his family life. Recalling his father, he had posted an emotional message recently and had written: “Always a baller, always a rockstar, always the heart of a party, always ahead of your times. Miss you Papa. Miss your wit, your bluntness. I know you always there for us. 6years have passed since you left. You will live in our hearts forever. Love you.” He also shared a black and white picture of his dad from his younger days and it is quite evident where he gets his gorgeous looks from.



See Arjun’s interaction with an Instagram user.

The actor had shared a picture of his mother too and written: “Missing you today and everyday. I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much? My mother my hero, my light. Love you Mamma.”

Also read: The real reason Pierce Brosnan was fired as James Bond, ‘kicked to the kerb’ by producers in favour of Daniel Craig

In May, similarly, he had shared a picture with his to daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his first marriage to former model Mehr Jesia and written: “Finally time with my beauties. #daughters.” Arjun and Mehr had caused a stir in 2018 when they announced their separation. A year later in November 2019, the duo was granted divorce by a family court in Bandra. They had been married for 21 years.

In July 2019 Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades had welcomed a baby boy, whom they had named Arik. Filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi had revealed the news through Twitter. “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!,” she had written.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana government grants permission to resume film, TV shooting
Jun 09, 2020 17:15 IST
Fashion industry plays huge role in eradicating racism: Victoria Beckham
Jun 09, 2020 17:14 IST
Asia Cup: Decision on hold; Sri Lanka ready to host, says SLC chief
Jun 09, 2020 17:14 IST
From phone to hands: Flame retardants another reason to wash hands
Jun 09, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.