Arjun Rampal posts pic with son Arik, worried fan asks why he has a knife in his hand. Here’s the actor’s response

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday shared a happy picture of himself with his little son Arik in his arms. However, the picture had one of his fans worried after they spotted a knife in his hand.

Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote: “A day well spent. #homie.” While actor and model Rahul Dev dropped a red heart emoji, a worried user wrote: “Why are we not talking about the knife in his hand.” The actor does indeed had a sharp object which looks like a knife in his hand. To assuage fears, Arjun replied to the user and said: “Was baby proofing the house when he ran into my arms, but I love this image that’s why I shared. Hope u calmer now.”

Arjun is quite a family man and never misses a chance to share photos of his family life. Recalling his father, he had posted an emotional message recently and had written: “Always a baller, always a rockstar, always the heart of a party, always ahead of your times. Miss you Papa. Miss your wit, your bluntness. I know you always there for us. 6years have passed since you left. You will live in our hearts forever. Love you.” He also shared a black and white picture of his dad from his younger days and it is quite evident where he gets his gorgeous looks from.

See Arjun’s interaction with an Instagram user.

The actor had shared a picture of his mother too and written: “Missing you today and everyday. I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much? My mother my hero, my light. Love you Mamma.”

In May, similarly, he had shared a picture with his to daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his first marriage to former model Mehr Jesia and written: “Finally time with my beauties. #daughters.” Arjun and Mehr had caused a stir in 2018 when they announced their separation. A year later in November 2019, the duo was granted divorce by a family court in Bandra. They had been married for 21 years.

In July 2019 Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades had welcomed a baby boy, whom they had named Arik. Filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi had revealed the news through Twitter. “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!,” she had written.

