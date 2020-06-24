Sections
Arjun Rampal’s birthday wish for daughter Myra is all about ‘ice-cream, painting, babysitting, riding, animal loving’. See pics

Arjun Rampal wished his younger daughter Myra on her 15th birthday with a heartfelt wish and a collage of her candid clicks.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 09:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Rampal shared a collage of his daughter Myra’s candid pictures on her birthday.

Arjun Rampal has shared a sweet birthday wish for his teenage daughter Myra on her 15th birthday along with a collage of her candid pictures. Myra is the younger of Arjun and ex-wife Mehr Jesia’s two daughters.

Sharing the collage on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Happy happy birthday my Mypie, May you enjoy today and the rest of the year, more than ice cream, painting, riding, babysitting, animal loving and macaroni and cheese. Of course you will get all of the above... Happy birthday @myra_rampal.”

Arjun and Mehr also have an elder daughter named Mahikaa, 18. Arjun is currently living with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades; the two welcomed their son Arik last year.

Sharing how his daughters had reacted to his girlfriend’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in a Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”



Sharing how he felt when he witnessed the birth of Myra in the hospital, he said, “When I saw Myra for the first time, I was filled with so much gratitude.” The actor had revealed that his younger daughter may pursue modelling, adding that she wishes to become a veterinarian and “living on a big farm with lots of animals”. He had also said, “She is also very artistic and paints beautifully”.

Arjun had also shared his elder daughter’s career aspirations. “She’s very good at theatre, she does that in school and has definitely got something there. If Mahikaa does want to act, she’ll need to study it. We’ve decided that she should go to film school and study the whole process. During her vacations, she could assist on my sets and see how it works,” he said.

