Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa turns photographer as he takes son Arik for a walk in Mumbai monsoon

Arjun Rampal has shared a picture from his walk with son Arik. He credited his daughter Mahika as the photographer.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:01 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Rampal enjoying a walk with son Arik.

Arjun Rampal has shared a picture from his walk with one-year-old son Arik in the Mumbai monsoon. Both the actor and the child can be seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Arjun wrote in his caption, “Mooson walk. Incognito. Perfect. Photography @mahikaarampal #monsoon.” He credited his daughter Mahikaa for clicking the picture. While Arik can be seen sitting in the stroller, Arjun is seen standing beside him with the sea in the background.

 

A day before, he had shared an adorable picture of Arik wearing a tricolour T-shirt. He can be seen playing with a flower in the picture. Arjun had written along with the picture, “Happy Independence Day to all my Indian brothers and sisters. This year has been truly telling on how valuable freedom really is. #JaiHind #happyindependenceday.”



The family had also shared a glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Arjun’s two daughters had joined him for the festival. Sharing a picture with his three kids, including son Arik, Arjun had written, “A sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid off, no matter what you do, you know they will always have your back. Missed you @kom4186 but ur nieces did the honours. Arik’s second rakshabandhan. #happyrakshabandhan.”

 

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim wish their ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with numerous throwback pics

Arjun and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades had welcomed Arik in July last year. Talking about the arrival of his third child, he had told Zoom in an interview, “He’s the cutest baby I have ever seen. Not taking away from my daughters but he is really, really cute, and my daughters are in love with him. Whoever sees him falls in love with him.”

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The two separated a few years ago.

