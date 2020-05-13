Sections
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades got asked why her lips look weird: ‘I’ll talk to my parents about it’

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades got asked why her lips look weird: ‘I’ll talk to my parents about it’

Gabriella Demetriades replied to an Instagram user who was curious about her lips. The model gave a witty reply.

Updated: May 13, 2020 16:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for a couple of years now.

Model Gabriella Demetriades has a clear cut reply when she was asked about her lips on her latest Instagram post. Gabriella is the girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal and also the mother of his son, Arik.

Gabriella had shared a couple of glamourous pictures, posing in a pool. While many fans complimented her beauty, some had less than polite things to say. “But sometime your lips look weird why,” wrote an Instagram user. Gabriella was quick to reply, “I’ll talk to my parents about it and try get it sorted.”

The original commentor replied, “Mo don’t do that sis its natural.... Sometime wierd...Otherws its so preety n cute seriously.” Other fans were nicer. “Your lips are not weird its beautiful,” wrote one. “Tell us something about this beauty ka raaz so that we can try that at home rn,” wrote another.

Arjun, Gabriella and Arik are currently in lockdown at his second home in Karjat. “We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency,” Arjun told MidDay in an interview.



Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

Arjun and Gabriella’s son Arik was born in July 2019. On Sunday, Arjun wished Gabriella and his mother on Mother’s Day. “She is a new Mom and a very fine one too. Happy first Mother’s Day, mamma, love you,” he wrote with a picture of him and Gabriella.

Earlier, he along with his family have extended a helping hand in providing PPE kits to the hospitals, doctors, and nurses to help them in the fight against coronavirus.

