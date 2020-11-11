Sections
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reaches NCB office for questioning

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a search at Arjun Rampal’s house, he and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the agency for questioning on Wednesday.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 11:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades leaving for the NCB office on Wednesday morning. (Varinder Chawla)

Gabriella Demetriades, the girlfriend of Arjun Rampal, reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Wednesday morning for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. Arjun has also been summoned by the narcotics agency, after his residence was raised on Monday. Some electronic gadgets were seized and his driver was questioned as well.

Last month, Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB at a resort in Lonavala, where he was staying with his fiancée. He was allegedly in touch with drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and others arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

An NCB officer said that 0.8 gram black colour sticky substance purported to be charas was recovered from him. Alprazolam tablets were also found in a search at his residence in Khar.

“Demetriades was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty,” an officer told Hindustan Times.



Gabriella Demetriades at the NCB office on Wednesday. ( Hindustan Times/Anshuman Poyrekar )

Over the last few months, the NCB has cracked down on the use of drugs in Bollywood. Rhea was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant and granted bail after spending nearly a month in Byculla jail. Top stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were asked to join the investigation and their phones were seized.

Also see: Raj Kundra turns Ranveer Singh in deepfake video, jokes ‘My abs are coming out nicely’

Earlier this week, Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab said that unlawful drug usage in Bollywood must be punished but the entire industry should not be viewed as a bed of vice. “If a drug is being found in someone’s possession or someone is consuming it and it’s against the law, then action should be taken. But if someone is maligning Bollywood and working towards shifting it elsewhere from Mumbai then it’s wrong. Won’t let it happen,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

“It is wrong to assume that the entire Bollywood is bad just because a few are involved in drugs. Action should be taken against those involved in it,” he added.

