Arjun Rampal’s statement has a discrepancy, can be called for questioning again: NCB official

NCB official has said that actor Arjun Kapoor may be called for questioning again as there is a discrepancy in his statement.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:06 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Arjun Rampal at NCB office in Mumbai on Monday.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal who appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday at its office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a drug-related case, can be called for re-questioning due to ‘discrepancy’ in his statement, said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai. “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal’s statement. He can be called for questioning once again,” said Wankhede.

Earlier, Rampal had sought time till December 21 to appear before the NCB. He was summoned by the anti-drug agency to appear before it on December 16. Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

NCB involved Rampal and Demetriades in the investigation after they discovered the involvement of Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug cases and found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, said an NCB officer.



Agisilaos was arrested on October 17 from a resort at Lonawala where he was staying with his fiance. NCB officials recovered 0.8 grams of a black-coloured sticky substance purported to be hashish (charas). Alprazolam tablets were also found in a search at his Khar residence.

NCB, which has been investigating the drug angle into late actor Rajput’s death, has till now arrested 28 people, including Bollywood celebrities like comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Before this, Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been questioned by NCB officials.

