Arjun Rampal shares pic of daughters and son Arik, says ‘you guys make my life and me’

Ajun Rampal shared a picture of his three children, daughters Mahikaa, Myra and son Arik, and said he was full of gratitude that he is their dad.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arjun Rampal posted a picture of his children on the occasion of Father’ Day.

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a picture of his three kids - daughters Mahikaa and Myra, and son Arik - on the occasion of Father’s Day. He had previously posted a picture with his father and grandfather.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “You guys make my life and me. Just pure gratitude. It’s good to be a Dad. #fathersday.” His wife Gabriella Demetriades and friend and fellow actor Rahul Dev dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Earlier in the day, he had posted a picture of three generations of the Rampal family and had written: “3 generations of fathers, my grandfather Brig Rampal, his son my father Amarjeet Rampal, his son Arjun Rampal. Miss them both today and everyday. I know they look over me and live on in my heart. Happy Father’s Day to all you Daddy’s. #fathersday.”

 

 



Arjun has been quite regular on Instagram, posting on various occasions in his family. On June 7 on his father’s death anniversary, he had written: “Always a baller, always a rockstar, always the heart of a party, always ahead of your times. Miss you Papa. Miss your wit, your bluntness. I know you always there for us. 6years have passed since you left. You will live in our hearts forever. Love you.”

A day before, he had posted a picture of his mother and had written: “Missing you today and everyday. I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much. My mother my hero, my light. Love you Mamma.”

His children also appear on his timeline regularly. Sharing a photo with his girls, he had written: “Finally time with my beauties. #daughters.” Sharing one with little boy, he had written: “Funday.....Sunday #masti.”

Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Arjun, who was a leading model in the ’90s, has also been sharing throwback pictures. Sharing one, he had written: “Huge throwback from modelling days I believe it’s 1995 or 1996? What say @dabbooratnani ? When was this? #throwbacks #jaisalmer #modelingdays.” At another time, he had shared a picture from his school days in Kodaikanal and written: “30 years ago this month, the class of 1990. Kodaikanal International School. All my besties here. #classof1990 #30yearanniversary spot me if you can....”

