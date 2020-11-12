Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB on November 13, Gabriella Demetriades called in for second round of questioning

Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday for questioning in connection with a drug-related case. His girlfriend, model and entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades, has been called in for a second round of questioning. She appeared before the agency on Wednesday as well.

On Monday, NCB officials raided Arjun’s residence and some electronic gadgets were seized. The agency then issued summons to the actor and his girlfriend.

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, told The Times of India, “Gabriella has been called again as the investigation is still not complete. We have now told Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB on Friday.”

Last month, Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB in Lonavala. He was allegedly in touch with drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and others arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

An NCB officer said that 0.8 gram black colour sticky substance, purported to be charas, was recovered from him. Alprazolam tablets were also found in a search at his residence in Khar.

“Demetriades was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty,” an officer told Hindustan Times.

The NCB stumbled upon a potential drug racket in Bollywood while probing the drugs angle in the death of Sushant. Actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned in September and their phones were seized by the agency for further investigation.

On Sunday, producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife, Shabana Saeed, was arrested by the NCB after officials found 10 grams of marijuana in a raid at her home. She was granted bail on Tuesday.

