Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma celebrate 6th wedding anniversary, Kapil Sharma says he lost 11 kgs after suffering from slipped disc

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Kapil Sharma spoke about how he lost 11 kgs as advised by his doctor.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma completed 6 years of marriage. Kapil Sharma has lost 11 kgs as advised by his doctor.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma pen romantic notes for each other on 6th anniversary: ‘For first time we are not celebrating together’

Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They posted romantic notes for each other on Instagram and shared a bunch of their pictures too.

Read more here

Kapil Sharma loses 11 kgs, Archana Puran Singh reveals all in a behind-the-scene video

Kapil Sharma joked that his weight loss is all due to the web series he is acting in. The actor and show host has lost 11 kgs after advise from his doctor.

Read more here

Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara’s birthday gift to fans is a thrilling video where hunted traps the hunter. Watch

Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara plays a visually impaired person who is brave enough to take on a criminal on a killing spree. Watch the teaser unveiled on actor’s birthday here.

Read more here

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can you answer this super difficult Rs 7 crore question that Mohita Sharma could not?

IPS officer Mohita Sharma had to quit Kaun Banega Crorepati at the Rs 7 crore question. She was asked about the ‘oldest British warship still afloat’. Check out the question.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik upset with her ‘negative’ portrayal, says Salman Khan is ‘not interested’ in hearing her out

Kavita Kaushik said that she is being shown in a negative light on Bigg Boss 14 and even host Salman Khan has judged her on the basis of what is aired. She added that he ‘doesn’t seem interested’ in hearing her out.

Read more here

