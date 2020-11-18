Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma pen romantic notes for each other on 6th anniversary: ‘For first time we are not celebrating together’

Actor Aayush Sharma is celebrating his sixth anniversary with wife Arpita Khan Sharma. The couple shared heartwarming posts for each other on social media, commemorating six years of love and togetherness.

As Aayush is shooting for an upcoming film, this would be the first time that he will be away from his wife Arpita on their anniversary. Sharing adorable pictures recording their journey together, Aayush said, “Happy Anniversary my love @arpitakhansharma .. We have been married for 6 years but it feels like I know you since forever. 6 years of your insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments. Blessed to have a partner like you .. Love you always”.

Arpita also shared a bunch of pictures and wrote: “From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE For the first time we our not celebrating together but I am so happy your doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , differences & ................. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma.”

Also see: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares relatable post-Diwali struggle, fans gush over his dapper photoshoot

Aayush and Arpita have two adorable kids, Ahil and Ayat, who make timely appearances on the actor’s social media handles. They miss an opportunity to give a glimpse into the precious moments with his family.

Earlier this year, Aayush revealed the reasoning behind his kids’ names. “We wanted everyone to be named with A. When I was travelling to London, I met a guy named Ahil and I thought it’s a very unique name and it turned out to mean the rightful prince in Persian and that was very fascinating. We believe in secular relationships so we wanted both our kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more