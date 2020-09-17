Sections
Arshad Warsi asks parents not to force kids to finish what is on their plate for this hilarious reason

In his witty style, actor Arshad Warsi has offered a parenting tip, asking parents not to force their children what is on their plate. Citing his own example as someone who finished food on everyone’s plate, Arshad asked parents to change their ways.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Arshad Warsi often shares jokes on Twitter.

Actor Arshad Warsi has shared a hilarious post warning parents of forcing their kids to finish all the food that is offered on their plate.Arshad often shares jokes on social media and his fans love his sense of humour.

Arshad tweeted, “My humble request to all parents, do not force your children to finish their plates, teach then to serve themselves as much as they need. I am paying the price of always finishing the food in my plate... now I finish food in everyone else’s plate as well.”

Fans were all in agreement with the actor. “True i really don’t like kids leaving food in plates everytime. If kids can’t serve themselves then pls serve a small portion of food items. If they want they can have it in the next round. trust us it works n try to make thm taste everything including karela,” one wrote. Another one tweeted, “Lol I remember my mom making me to eat my tiffin dabba if I left anything inside. I made sure to either finish it or my friends helped me, nai toh ghar ke Bahar I have to eat up everything and then enter the house.”

 



One fan even offered him a challenge. Sharing a picture of a grand spread, the fan asked him to finish it all, “I challenge you to finish this plate.”

 

 

Arshad has been active on Twitter and he said in one of his tweets said, “I would like to request my fellow cyclists to forgive 4 wheel drivers & bike riders, for almost running us over, in spite of empty roads at 7 am. THEY ARE NOT BLIND, THEY JUST CANT SEE. We never knew that once you get on your cycle, you and your cycle become invisible.”

 

More recently, he tweeted about the funniest possible way to learn the Punjabi language. He posted a meme that gave cheat codes for learning a few of most common words in Punjabi.The text on the image said ‘English to Punjabi made easy’ lists down a few numbers against some words. The numbers are marked as Punjabi version of the words. A hilarious take on the similarities between how numbers are pronounced in Hindi and a few Punjabi words sound, the list offers a fun take on the language. For example, daughter-in-law is 9 (nuu), tell me is 10 (duss) while sleep quickly is 3600 (chetiso). Arshad tweeted the image and wrote, “Finally I can learn the language I love.”

