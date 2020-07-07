Arshad Warsi gets sharp response from Adani Electricity after he tweets about inflated bill: ‘Derogatory, of a personal nature’

Sections
Calling Arshad Warsi’s tweet derogatory, Adani Electricity has responded to his complaint of an inflated power bill.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:36 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Adani electricity has responded to Arshad Warsi’s tweet on inflated power bill.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited reacted sharply to Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi over his tweet concerning allegedly inflated bills and the actor later said that there was a quick response from the company and the problem was solved.

CEO of AEML, Kandarp Patel, told reporters that the actor’s comment was derogatory and targeted a corporate leader. Warsi had mentioned “highway robbery” in his earlier tweet.

 

 



“Arshad Warsi’s statement was derogatory and was of a personal nature against a corporate leader. We connected to him immediately after it surfaced and requested him to revoke that tweet and he made another tweet after that and was convinced about his billing. But he is an influencer and he should not have used such language,” Patel told reporters through teleconferencing.

Earlier, Warsi had tweeted about over Rs 1.03 lakh being deducted from his account for electricity bill payment. He later also tweeted about offering to sell his painting so that he can pay his electricity bills for this month and save his kidney for payment of next month’s bill.

The company also slammed Arshad for selectively targetting Adani Electricity. According to AEML, Arshad had only shown billing of his domestic connections and not revealed his commercial connection bills.

According to Adani Electricity, Arshad has four connections, two each commercial and domestic. It said that it is a common observation that commercial and industrial connections are having lesser bills than previous years for the same period and domestic bills are high due to lockdown.

“People spent comparatively more time at their homes in this period as they were working from home, and the summer season has also been a reason for high bills in domestic connections during the lockdown period. The same is the case with Arshad, his commercial connections bills are comparatively reduced, the details of which he did not share,” the AEML CEO said.

Arshad Warsi had on Sunday tweeted about the response from AEML, saying there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from Adani Electricity Mumbai, problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you,” Warsi’s tweet read. (ANI)

