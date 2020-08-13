Sections
Arshad Warsi on Sanjay Dutt’s cancer diagnosis: ‘He will emerge triumphant here too, he is a fighter’

Actor Arshad Warsi, who acted with Sanjay Dutt in two Munna Bhai films, has reacted to latter’s cancer diagnosis and said Sanjay would come back a winner.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt worked together in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Speaking to Mid Day, he said: “I don’t know anyone who would have survived [the difficulties] that he has faced head-on. Despite the situations, he has an air of positivity. I have never seen him crib about his hardships. He will emerge triumphant here too; he is a fighter.”

The two actors were expected to work in a comedy called Blockbuster next month. In all likelihood, the shoot will be deferred. “Films can come and go, but people like him are rare. I pray that he gets better.”

Arshad also mentioned that he had spoken to Sanjay when he was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital. He said: “We spoke when he was hospitalised last week; he assured me he was fine.”



On August 11, Sanjay had announced that he would taking a short break from work for medical treatment. He wrote on Twitter: “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 the most disliked trailer on YouTube amid nepotism debate, fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

A day after actor Sanjay announced a break from films for medical treatment, his wife, producer Maanayata Dutt said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions, while urging fans to not fall prey to speculations.

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged from the medical facility on August 10, and put a statement on Tuesday announcing he would be taking a “short break” from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

