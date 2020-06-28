Arshad Warsi says Shah Rukh Khan’s latest pic can turn any man gay, fans notify Maria Goretti

Actor Arshad Warsi came up with a creative compliment for Shah Rukh Khan’s latest picture. Shah Rukh had shared a sultry new picture on Sunday, upon completing 28 years in Bollywood. The photo got a lot of love from his fans a little too much love from Arshad.

“This pic would make any man turn gay,” Arshad wrote in a tweet. Sure enough, Arshad’s followers were mighty amused at his reaction. Most asked him to control himself while other simply LOLed at his words. “Hahahha @ArshadWarsi sir. Control your Fantasies,” read a comment. Someone else decided that Arshad’s wife, Maria Goretti should be looped in, “No @ArshadWarsi .... Don’t do this ...@mariagorettiz your attention required urgently,” the comment read.

A few fans agreed with Arshad’s assessment . “I am 95% straight and 5% gay for SRK,” read a tweet. “Totally agree Hotness overloded,” read another comment.

The picture was clicked by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession.” He continued with a note of thanks for his fans, “Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you.” In the photo, he is seen sporting a beard and long hair.

Entertaining the audience for three decades now, the 54-year-old star made his debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Deewana released in the year 1992. However, he became a superstar out of the villainous roles he portrayed in his early stages, in movies such as Baazigar, Darr, and Anjaam.

