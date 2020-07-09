Aruna Irani recalls fond memories of working with Jagdeep: He was one of the greatest comedians we had

Sections
Actor Aruna Irani, who worked with late comedian-actor Jagdeep in many films, says that she last met him ten months ago.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:59 IST

By As told to Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Aruna Irani worked with Jagdeep, most popular for his character Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, in many films.

Actor Aruna Irani recounts memories of working with comedian-actor Jagdeep, who passed away on Wednesday. The duo had worked in several films together, such as Ek Naari Ek Brahmachari (1971), Anokha Bandhan and Ghazab (both 1982).

Jagdeep was one of the greatest comedians that we had, no doubt about it. Soorma Bhopali from Sholay (1975) was such a legendary character. He was a very nice person, and we worked together in a lot of projects. When we would be on sets shooting, I remember, we would get a lot of time between shots, even 30 minutes, it used to get very odd. But I remember I used to sit with him and talk.

I remember this one time — I don’t know what happened, he came on the set, drunk. And then apologised ‘sorry Aruna ji’. I said ‘koi baat nahi’. Kya karein, chalta rehta hai, sabki life mein upar-neeche, depression aata rehta hai. When I met him after that, he would say ‘Aruna, I remember that you were my friend, who didn’t object to my drinking, and understood my depression’, I replied saying ‘I very much know’.

He was always friendly. I last met him 10 months ago. He couldn’t walk properly, so I went to his house to interview him about his life.

We did films in Madras (Chennai) as well, apart from Hindi films, we would always be cast together in South films, too. The one I remember the most in Hindi was Ek Naari Ek Brahmachari. We would be there mostly in every film starring Jeetendra. This news is very sad. Asrani ji, Mehmood sahib (who passed away in 2004) and Jagdeep, they were all very good comedians.



