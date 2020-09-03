Sections
Home / Bollywood / As an actor, the platform doesn’t matter at all to me: Sanjay Kapoor

As an actor, the platform doesn’t matter at all to me: Sanjay Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor says during the lockdown, the reach of OTT platforms and web shows have quadrupled; adds OTT content is making everyone pull up their socks

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:50 IST

By Prashant Singh, HT Mumbai

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who made his acting debut with Prem in 1995, completes 25 years in Bollywood, this year

Of late, he has been loved in films such as Luck By Chance, Mubarakan and Mission Mangal. But now, Sanjay Kapoor is clearly in a mood to spread his wings as the senior actor takes up back-to-back web shows. So, if 2018 saw him in Lust Stories, this year, Kapoor has been a part of The Gone Game.  

“Honestly speaking, as an actor, it doesn’t matter at all; there’s no difference. Especially, now that I have shot for a web show at home, on my phone, I can confidently say that as long as you are in front of a camera -- be it the proper film camera, the one in a phone or a handy-cam -- it’s great for an actor. You have to be as convincing and good,” he says. 

Next up for Kapoor are shows such as The Last Hour (produced by BAFTA Award-winning Asif Kapadia) and another upcoming one for Netflix. He, on his part, is “extremely happy to have the opportunity” (to get back in front of the camera). “For me, it’s all about my love for craft -- regardless of the platform. I am also not delusional that way, because I know that if I was doing films, I wouldn’t have got such major, central parts. There are too many things: who would have backed such films, who would have bought them and kab aur kahaan release hoti. With web shows, I am free of all those trappings,” he says. 

Kapoor feels the lockdown has “been a blessing on disguise of sorts” for OTT platforms. “Around the time when Lust Stories came along, I think people at large were yet to get used to the idea of OTT, and web shows etc. But by now, everyone is into it. For example, my brother, Boney (Kapoor) could never understand this space but during the lockdown, he has also got into it. Thanks to the lockdown, the OTT growth in India has quadrupled and has already jumped on a spot where they could have reached only sometime next year,” he explains. 



India that was only about movies and television till OTT came along has given choices to viewers and freedom to creative people, feels Kapoor. “And not just actors, even technicians such as writers have got a great push due to the onset of OTT. There’s a lot of freedom as people can think freely now. There’s such great quality content on OTT platforms now that directors/writers know they have a huge competition right inside homes. So, they also have to pull up their socks and deliver, which is great news for the entire ecosystem,” says the actor, who also produced the 2014 film, Tevar starring his nephew, Arjun Kapoor. 

According to Kapoor, OTT has also democratised things in a lot of ways. “It has given some extraordinary talent. There, you don’t have to depend on a star to sell the show. Instead, an actor make his name or get himself noticed rather quickly than a movie where he may have a smaller part in comparison (to OTT),” says the actor, who completes 25 years in Bollywood in 2020 (after debuting with Prem in 1995). “I am in a good space and creatively satisfied too. So, I am enjoying it. Tomorrow, if I get a good film offer, I will do that too,” he concludes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 14:37 IST
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:52 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST

latest news

Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas to star in new web series Wakaalat From Home
Sep 03, 2020 15:57 IST
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:52 IST
Shibani on Rhea: ‘Sometimes the girlfriend doesn’t get along with family’
Sep 03, 2020 15:53 IST
Bipasha Basu finds pregnancy rumours around her ‘irritating’
Sep 03, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.