Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / As Nawazuddin Siddqui sings praises of Satya, Pankaj Tripathi says ‘Ram Gopal Varma started doing a lot of drama after that’

As Nawazuddin Siddqui sings praises of Satya, Pankaj Tripathi says ‘Ram Gopal Varma started doing a lot of drama after that’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi dropped some truth bombs about the drastic change in Ram Gopal Varma’s filmography at a recent chat with his fellow Bollywood actors.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pankaj Tripathi has talked about Ram Gopal Varma’s work.

Very few filmmakers experience a tonal shift in their work as drastic as Ram Gopal Varma has in the last two decades. Even his film industry colleagues have noticed. The acclaimed filmmaker, who was known for creating masterpieces such as Satya, Rangeela and Shool, has lately been making films such as Climax, Naked and Enter The Girl Dragon.

During a roundtable chat with film critic Rajeev Masand, multiple actors of the Hindi film industry were discussing one of RGV’s best works, 1998’s Satya. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and JD Chakravarthy, the film paved way for the gritty gangster dramas that Bollywood had rarely seen or made before.

When asked about how the actors present at the roundtable approach filming a death scene, they all agreed that Manoj’s non-dramatic death in Satya changed their perception on how a hero was supposed to die in a movie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “The first time I was shocked by a death scene, it was Manoj Bajpayee in Satya. Because before that, the hero would deliver a long soliloquy as he died. It felt like such a hassel to die on screen. Please die quickly man, I have been watching the movie for so long. In Satya, the shot gets fired and ‘wham!’ he goes to the floor. Now on to the next scene. The next scene started playing but my mind was stick stuck on the previous one. Because for the first time in the history of Hindi movies, I saw a death sequence like this one which kept me thinking about it.”

Responding to him, Rajkummar Rao said, “And it was so sudden, the way Ramu sir executed it. No drama. No talking. Wham!” However, it was Pankaj Tripathi’s comment that got everyone’s attention. “Baad mein Ramu ji bahut drama karne lage ( Ramu ji started doing a lot of drama after that),” he said as everyone broke into big laughs. Even Saif Ali Khan said, “I was wondering who was going to say that. Pankaj ji is fab. But that was a badass film. Lovely movie.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor realises his dream, says: ‘I wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps like people do’

Satya was written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap and also starred Urmila Matondkar and Shefali Shah. It won Manoj a National Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
by hindustantimes.com
BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya’s security upgraded after Dec 10 attack
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

Italy considers new Covid-19 restrictions for holidays
by Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Health of former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improves
by HT Correspondent
Singapore approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, expects first shots by year-end
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Sensex ends 154 points up to close at 46,253; Nifty settles at 13,558
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.