Home / Bollywood / As Neena Gupta turns 61, Gajraj Rao wishes her sweet 16 birthday

As Neena Gupta turns 61, Gajraj Rao wishes her sweet 16 birthday

Neena Gupta turned 61 on Thursday and her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao had the best birthday wish for her.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:13 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gajraj Rao has the sweetest birthday wish for Neena Gupta.

Neena Gupta is celebrating her 61st birthday on Thursday and took to Instagram to thank her friends and fans for their wishes. But among the best birthday wishes was one from her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao.

Neena shared a video on Instagram which showed her surrounded by several flower bouquets and captioned it, “My happy birthday.” She says in the video, “Thank you thank you thank you for all your wishes. Lots of love,” before ending the message with several flying kisses.

 

Many of her industry colleagues also wished her in the comments section. Singer Neha Kakkar wrote, “Happy Birthday Mam!!!! You Inspire me and I’m sure many girls/women out there.! Wishing you good health and loads and loads of happiness.”



Gajraj Rao shared two off set pictures with her on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Behtareen co-actor aur zindadil insan Neena ji ko solahvin saalgirah ki dher sari badhaiyan (Many many greetings of 16th birthday to wonderful and lively co-actor Neena ji).”

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a throwback picture with her on his Instagram stories to wish her on her birthday. Neena’s daughter Masaba Gupta shared one of her rare throwback pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever.”

After delivering a blockbuster Badhaai Ho in 2018, Neena, Ayushmann and Gajraj again united for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan this year. Their second film together also turned out to be a hit at the box office.

Neena had been living with husband Vivek Mehra in Mukteshwar during lockdown. She had travelled to the scenic hill station for a two-day picnic but couldn’t return to Mumbai. Talking from her Mukteshwar home during the lockdown, the actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We were very fortunate that we are at such a beautiful place, have a small house here, our staff is here. It’s a small place so grocery is also not a problem. We go on walks and our compound is quite nice. It’s just a matter of chance that we came here just two days before the lockdown and now no one can come or go out of this place.”

